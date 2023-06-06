Stella Oduah: Judge Issues Warning Over Private Messages In N5 Billion Case

Judge Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has cautioned individuals against sending him private messages pertaining to the N5bn lawsuit lodged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Sen. Stella Oduah and others.

Following confirmations by counsel representing the defendants about efforts to resolve the case outside of trial, Judge Ekwo expressed concern over his privacy being violated.

“Somebody has been breaching my privacy on this matter by sending me messages concerning this matter saying he is part of a concerned group. I will send security agencies to fish him out. You cannot be intruding into my privacy,” Judge Ekwo warned.

He noted that his records were public documents open to anyone who complied with public laws.

Echoing the judge’s sentiments, prosecuting counsel Dr Hassan Liman, representing the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office, affirmed that even if the individual was a party in the lawsuit, they had no right to contact the judge.

As proceedings commenced, defence lawyers mentioned applications to be filed and discussions to be had with the prosecution. Ogwu Onoja, counsel for Crystal Television Limited (7th defendant), informed the court that his client had paid nearly 95% of the money in question to the anti-graft agency, and was awaiting a response.

While recognizing these developments, Judge Ekwo emphasized that defendants must enter their plea once the case has been filed in court.

He said that if the dialogue fails, the trial could begin. The case has been adjourned to June 15 for either a report or the commencement of the trial.