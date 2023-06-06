Sophia Momodu Advises Netizen Who Revealed Her Baby Daddy Tried Sleeping With Her After He Got Married

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has once again taken to social media to drag the Afrobeats star for not financially providing for his daughter, Imade.

Recall that Momodu had earlier claimed that she plans on changing her daughter’s last name to Momodu from Adeleke since she now solely plays the role of a mother and a father.

After this statement, a netizen warned Momodu to be careful as people might misinterpret her statement. Responding, the entrepreneur stated that she has not started yet and the truth is bitter.

She wrote: “Lol, our elders say the truth is bitter, I haven’t even started yet.”

Another follower who appeared to sympathize with her predicament narrated how her baby daddy got married to another woman, yet still wants to continue sleeping with her and when she resisted, he stopped catering for their child.

Responding, Sophia Momodu wrote: “And since you’re the mom & dad, I hope you walk tall and keep your head in every room you walk into. God sees you. Speak your truth.”