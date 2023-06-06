Six Popular Nigerian Celebrities Who Are Subjects Of Rumoured Romantic Relationships

Some Nigerian celebrities have been in the news over alleged romantic relationships with their colleagues and sometimes the relationship speculations are either stirred by the celebs themselves to get fans talking or some rumour peddlers hungry for gist.

In this article, Naija News highlights six popular Nigerian celebrities whose relationships made the rounds online but were later revealed to be lies.

1. Adesua and Kunle Remi: In the wake of Adesua Etomi’s marriage to her husband, Bank W, there were different allegations on social media that the singer cum politician snatched Adesua from Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi.

However, the actor debunked the relationship rumours saying he only featured with Adesua in a movie titled, ‘Falling’ and some of the steamy moments in the film were misinterpreted by fans.

2. Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa: The social media influencers have been in the news lately over some of their loved-up photos and vacations.

However, Priscilla in a recent social media post said those speculating about a romantic affair between them do not have genuine male friends, adding that everything isn’t about sex.

3. Tiwa Savage and Obama DMW: The female sensational singer was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Davido’s late music partner, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW.

Tiwa Savage failed to confirm or debunk the report of the romantic relationship.

She, however, got people talking in her tribute to the late Obama DMW as she showered him with many glowing words and expressed love for him.

4. Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy: The duo sparked rumours of a romantic relationship in 2020 when Kiddwaya sent wishes to the disc jockey during a diary session of the BBNaija reality show.

They, however, fell out on the set of Highlife, a British documentary-reality TV show, and it affected their real-life friendship.

DJ Cuppy later clarified that the platonic relationship between them is very misunderstood by fans stressing they are just friends.

5. Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy: The female disc jokey and professional boxer, Anthony Joshua sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together during a vacation in Spain.

However, Cuppy trashed the rumours of being in a relationship with Anthony Joshua and has said that they are just good friends.

6. Chidinma and Flavour: After the collaboration on the hit song, ‘Ololufe’, Flavour and Chidinma’s dating speculations made the rounds online.

With a video that depicts Flavour and Chidinma in some suggestive positions, the song sent the wrong message to people.

The duo later dispel the dating rumour, stating clearly that whatever they did in the video was professional and had no substance in their real life.