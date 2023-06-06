Shehu Sani Reacts To Wike’s Comment On Tinubu Offering Him An Appointment

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the remark of former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on what he plans to do if President Bola Tinubu offers him an appointment.

Naija News recalls that during an intetvuew with BBC pidgin, Wike said he would consult his wife and friends if Tinubu gives him an appointment.

He also stated that he wants to rest after serving as a governor for eight years.

According to Wike: “I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment.

“If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for.”

Reacting via Twitter, Sani said Wike was talking about appointments more than members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He wrote, “Wike is talking about appointments more than even members of the ruling party.”