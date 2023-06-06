Shehu Sani Reacts As TUC Demands N200,000 As New Minimum Wage

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the proposition of an increase in the National Minimum Wage from N30,000 to N200,000 in response to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government

Naija News reported that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made the proposition to the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government during a meeting held at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

In a joint statement on Monday by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary-General, Comrade Nuhu Abba Toro, the TUC asked the government for consequential adjustments to the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), like feeding, transport, and housing.

The TUC also proposed a petrol allowance and a tax holiday for workers earning less than N200,000 or 500 USD per month, whether in the government or private sector, with the higher value being applied.

Furthermore, the union is insisting that all state governors must pledge to enforce the new wage before the end of June 2023.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, Sani said the proposition of N200,000 as the new minimum wage sounds good but it is unrealistic.

The former lawmaker reminded the TUC that many states are not yet paying the current minimum wage, except the federal government will print more money.

He wrote: “200k as minimum wage sounds good, but the proponents need to be reminded that many states are not yet paying the 30k. Except if the Government will print more money.”