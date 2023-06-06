Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad To Sign Benzema

Real Madrid’s star and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is set to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad for a three-year stint starting from the next season, a source in the Jeddah-based club disclosed to AFP on Tuesday.

“Benzema has signed a contract for his transfer to Al-Ittihad for three years starting next season,” the source revealed.

This is coming after Real Madrid confirmed that its captain is leaving the club after 14 years under the Spanish side.

The club in a statement released on Sunday wrote, “Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable era as a player at our club.”

They expressed their gratitude and love for the player, hailing him as one of their greatest legends.

Benzema’s departure comes after Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed certainty about the player’s future at Madrid, stating that Benzema still had a year remaining on his contract.

Arriving from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2009, Benzema quickly established himself as a key player.

Over his career with Madrid, Benzema won 24 trophies, including five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, and three Copas del Rey. He is also the current holder of the Ballon d’Or for the world’s best player.

With a total of 353 goals for Madrid, he is the club’s second-highest scorer of all time, following only Ronaldo.