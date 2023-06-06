Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 10th Lagos Assembly As Obasa Re-elected Speaker

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated the 10th State House of Assembly for the commencement of legislative duties.

The Lagos House of Assembly has a total of 40 members, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) having 38 members, and the Labour Party (LP) having two members representing their various constituencies.

Proclaiming the 10th Assembly, the governor said, “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA.”

Shortly after the proclamation, members of the assembly re-elected Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, who is returning as a sixth-timer, as the Speaker for the third consecutive term.

Obasa representing Agege 1 Constituency was nominated by Hon Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 State Constituency of the state, and seconded by Sylvester Ogunkelu.

Naija News recalls that the ninth session of the Lagos State House of Assembly officially came to an end last week Friday, June 2, 2023.

