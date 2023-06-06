Presidential Election Tribunal: Judicial Correspondents Ambushed Me – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Tuesday said some newsmen ambushed him at the venue of the presidential election tribunal in Abuja.

According to a post by Obi via his Twitter account, the newsmen wanted him to speak on the ongoing petition in which he is challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 25 elections.

However, the LP candidate in response told them he couldn’t make comments on the matter because the case is already before a court of law.

He wrote: “As I attended my ongoing petition case at the Court of Appeal today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, judicial correspondents ambushed me at the entrance of the court and demanded that I should talk to them.

“When I told them I don’t speak on the matter before the court, they insisted that I should comment on the subsidy removal, which the government representatives were touting that I am in support of.

“Reacting, I told them that I’ve actually been in support of the removal of subsidies right from the President Goodluck Jonathan era, when I was a member of the Economic Management team.”

As earlier reported by Naija News, Obi during the conversation with the journalists, talked extensively about his position regarding the fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu administration.