Photos: Reactions Trail Remi Tinubu’s First Day In Office

The Nigerian first lady, Remi Tinubu, has sparked mixed reactions online, following her resumption at her office in Abuja.

Naija News earlier reported that the wife of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinibu, made her first official appearance at the office of the First Lady, on Monday, June 5.

Remi was received at her office by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and other Heads of Units in the First Lady’s Office.

Accompanied by her security aides, Tinubu’s wife was taken on a tour to offices within the First Lady’s wing, comprising the Administrative, ICT, Catering, Media, and Protocol Units.

However, this has sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians, while some prayed and applauded her readiness to serve Nigeria alongside her husband, others questioned if the office of the first lady is constitutionally recognized.

babacharles24 wrote: “Is there any office for the First Lady constitutionally?”

geevee_sax wrote: “I’m obidient ooo but honestly I love her involvement… behind any successful man, there’s a correct supportive woman… wishing all of us the best of this tenure”

nellobrown wrote: “Please is there an office for the First Lady according to Nigeria constitution,To the best of my knowledge,There is no such office”

bukola wrote: “Nigerians are interesting. Because you don’t like the president now so the First Lady should not have an office or a role. So if you be president or your husband be president your job is to eat all his money and not take part in making the change we all need especially on issues that has to deal with women and children. Is a First Lady supposed to be just a figure head, really is that what we wish for as women not to be part of the world changer because we are women?”

josephinnwaiwe wrote: “Wetin dey hungry her since, if she truely loves her husband at the state of health her husband is & sincere about what she said on the altar of God that her family is okay financially her family does not need Nigerian money. Also, knowing too well her husband never won the election, she should have asked him to give up to be president, our God is a very merciful God sha. Na for that altar thunder for strike her give her stroke. If shameless is someone’s name”

worldfamous wrote: “God help the first family with wisdom and strength to advance the nation”

fabmum_lifestyle wrote: “She will serve dem hot hot,her own first lady has a voice and won’t end in the kitchen and oza room”

chiegbo wrote: “Which office? Was she elected? These people want to pocket Nigerians the way the pocket lagosians”

unmycutie wrote: “Low key, this is the President …She’ll show us how to use the office better”