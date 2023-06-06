Photo: Obaseki Inaugurates 18-man Committe To Implement Anti-Grazing Law

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inaugurated an 18-man committee on cattle and livestock control to implement the state’s anti-grazing law.

The governor during the inauguration of the Committee at the Executive Council (EXCO) Chambers in Government House, Benin City, urged the Committee to immediately swing into action, developing and implementing plans and strategies to drastically stop free grazing as well as farmers/herders crisis in the State.

The governor said, “As you will recall, sometime last year, the state government suggested a bill to the Edo State House of Assembly and the House passed into law the anti-grazing bill. One of the provisions of the law passed by the House of Assembly is to inaugurate this Committee which will see to the implementation of this law.

“Copies of the law will be made available to members of the Committee. I hope this Committee, immediately after this ceremony, swings into action with its implementation plans and strategies required to drastically reduce the effect of farmers-herders’ clash and reduce the incident of free grazing.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Committee, Lt. Col. Osazuwa Erhabor (Rtd.), thanked the governor for the confidence and opportunity given to the committee to serve, assuring the governor and Edo people that the Committee will diligently execute and discharge its duties.