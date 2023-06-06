Peter Obi: ‘They Told My Colleagues To Boycott My Events’ – Iyabo Ojo Threatens To Call Out Names

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has claimed that the Lagos State Government’s increase in her tax revenue is an attempt to witchhunt her, following her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an Instagram live session with fans while showing evidence of her tax payments.

According to Iyabo, a close friend had hinted to her about the outrageous tax, alleging it was because of her support for Peter Obi, during the last presidential election.

The actress reiterated she has the right to support anyone and not after stomach infrastructure like many of her colleagues.

Iyabo Ojo further claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) camped some Nollywood stars at a particular location during the election and they were told to boycott all her events.

The social media influencer added that she would call out the names of her colleague at the appropriate time.

In her words: “As an influencer and actress, how do they come up with these outrageous amounts, I’m not saying am not going to pay but the amount is too much. Someone very close to me told me that he heard about the increase in tax two weeks ago because he is within the caucus and na because you support Peter Obi and I don’t care.

“I will support whoever I want to support because it is my right to do so. I’m not fighting anybody and I don’t have issues with anybody. When I said I have empathy for my country and not for stomach infrastructure, I know what I’m saying and I said that because I have heard a lot of rubbish from some of my so-called colleagues, who they camped in one place to do an election and they came up with the decision that they should boycott me and not come for my events.

“I’m not ready to mention names now and a time will come when I will do that or give them publicity. For those saying I don’t pay tax, you can come to my office and check my receipts.”