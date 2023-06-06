Peter Obi Speaks On Killings In Sokoto, Plateau, Others

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the massive bloodshed and killings in Northern Nigeria particularly in Plateau, Sokoto, Zamfara and Benue States.

In a statement via his verified Twitter page on Monday, Obi said the continued horrible spate of all forms of criminality in the four states is very depressing and extremely worrisome.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the fatalities recorded are not just numbers, but wastages of sacred human lives of people who lived among family members, relatives, and friends.

While appreciating the efforts of Governments at all levels and security agencies, Obi appealed to them to do more and immediately arrest the situation before it deteriorates further.

He said; “The continued horrible spate of all forms of criminality, especially visceral bloodletting and killings, as witnessed recently in Plateau where over 120 people were killed, 50 killed in Sokoto, 31 in Zamfara, and 25 in Benue, are very depressing and extremely worrisome.

“These fatalities are not just numbers, but wastages of sacred human lives; of peoples who lived among us as family members, relatives, and friends.

“While appreciating the efforts of Governments at all levels and security agencies, I respectfully appeal that they do more to arrest this situation before it deteriorates further.

Governments and security agencies must not allow the nation to continue this drift toward anarchy. I sincerely commiserate with the affected families. May God grant eternal rest to the dead.”

Naija News reports that over 120 people were recently killed in Plateau state, while fifty persons were killed in Sokoto, and thirty-one people were killed in Zamfara.

Also, thirty-five persons were murdered in Benue state by killer herdsmen.