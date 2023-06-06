Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 6th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 6th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress has kicked against a court order secured by the Federal Government restraining the union and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on a planned nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy. The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in an interview with one of our correspondents, said the strike would go on Wednesday as planned, noting that the labour centre was not aware of the court order stopping the industrial action.

The Guardian: More intrigues, yesterday, trailed the industrial action called by organised labour to protest against the removal of petrol subsidy. While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was meeting with Federal Government representatives to find a middle ground to halt tomorrow’s planned action, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja division, restrained NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu has asked security and intelligence agencies in the country to share information and intelligence among themselves, saying hoarding such resources can be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism. Tinubu spoke yesterday in Abuja after a tour of the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

The Nation: Organised Labour last night put off its planned strike over the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government. The decision was announced after yesterday’s marathon meeting between a government team and leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Daily Trust: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) last night shelved their nationwide planned strike to protest the removal of fuel subsidy to give room for more consultations. This was contained in a communiqué signed by TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, NLC President, Joseph Ajaero, Secretary General, Emmanuel Ugboaja, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju.

