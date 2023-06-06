Moment Wike Smartly Walked Away After Akpabio Was Denied Entry From Using Door Assigned For Shettima

A video showing the moment Nyesom Wike of Rivers State quickly walked past the point his colleague Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State was stopped by security operatives from gaining access into one of the secured offices assigned for the Vice President, Kashim Shettima in the Aso Villa, Abuja has surfaced on social media.

Recall, President Bola Tinubu on Monday currently held a meeting with the former governors at the President’s office in Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wike, who came in the company of the former governor David Umahi, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom was seen walking away smartly after the security operatives at the Villa prevented Akpabio from gaining access to one of the offices.

Note, that Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of Senate President.

What I Will Do If Tinubu Calls Me For Any Appointment – Wike

Meanwhile, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed his position on accepting any appointment from the President, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike during a recent interview with BBC Pidgin said only God can decide his next move.

The Ex-governor said for someone who had worked for the past eight years in the government, resting should be paramount and it is what he had decided to do.

When asked about accepting any appointment from the federal level, Wike said, Tinubu is yet to discuss anything with him.

However, if the former governor of Lagos State offers him an appointment, he would ask his wife and friends about their thoughts before accepting it.

Wike added he will also ensure that he is ready to accept such an offer or not.