List Of New Speakers Across State Houses Of Assembly

Members of five out of the 36 Houses of Assembly in the country have elected Speakers to preside over the legislative duties for the new dispensation.

The Houses of Assembly that have elected their speakers include, Ondo, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, and Kogi States.

Naija News recalls that the last session of the various Houses of Assembly officially came to an end last week Friday, with the proclamation of the governors.

Below are the speakers elected so far.

Oladiji Elected Ondo Assembly Speaker

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have elected the lawmaker representing Ondo East Constituency, Hon Olamide Oladiji as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

Oladiji was elected as the new Speaker after a proclamation letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was read by the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola.

Jaiyeola, who read the Governor’s letter proclaiming the 10th Assembly to hold its first session, said it was in line with Subsection 3 of Section 105 of the Nigeria Constitution.

Obasa Re-elected Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has been re-elected by his colleagues to lead the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker for the third consecutive time.

Obasa was unanimously re-elected after a proclamation of the 10th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was present with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and top government officials at the chamber of the House.

Obasa, the most ranking member of the House, was nominated by Hon. Temitope Adewale, who was seconded by Sylvester Ogunkelu.

Adewale Egbedun Emerges Osun Assembly Speaker

Adewale Egbedun, representing Odo-Otin State Constituency has emerged as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly

Egbedun is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 8th session of the Osun State House of Assembly.

He was elected on Tuesday after being nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of Irewole/Isokan Constituency and seconded by Areoye Samuel.

Yusuf Emerges Speaker Of Kogi Assembly

The lawmaker representing Lokoja II, Aliu Umar Yusuf has emerged as the new Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Yusuf emerged as the new Speaker shortly after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State issued a proclamation for the eighth Assembly.

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker, Hon Aliu Umar Yusuf thanked God almighty for the privilege to serve Kogi State. He also thanked his colleagues for finding him worthy to champion the affairs of the legislative house.

Aribasoye Emerges New Ekiti Assembly Speaker

The lawmaker representing Ikole constituency two in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye has emerged as speaker of the seventh assembly.

Until his election, he served as the chief whip of the Sixth Assembly and also as the chairman of the House Committee on Media and public affairs (official spokesman of the House)

The emergence of Aribasoye unopposed on Tuesday followed the proclamation of the 26-member seventh assembly by the governor, Biodun Oyebanji in line with the constitutional provision.