Keyamo Shares Copy Of Agreement Signed By FG And Organised Labour

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has shared a copy of the agreement signed by the Federal Government and Organised Labour at a meeting to discuss the fallout from the fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that representatives of the federal government and labour leaders met on Monday at the Presidential Villa to resolve the disagreement following the recent announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

However, at the end of the six-hour meeting, organised labour and the government team reached some resolutions which resulted in the suspension of the proposed strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, Keyamo said he was drafted by the Tinubu government to assist in the negotiations with the labor leaders, and some agreements were reached.

He also shared a copy of the agreement which was signed by the Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

According to the copy shared by Keyamo, the agreement was also signed by the Secretary-General of the TUC, Nuhu Toro, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

While the NLC Secretary-General was absent from the meeting and could not sign the agreement.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I was drafted to assist in the negotiations with my brothers and comrades in the NLC and TUC, and to the glory of God, we reached some agreements which have resulted in the suspension of the proposed strike action. We have just ended the meeting at exactly 10:40pm. Here’s a copy of the agreement and some light-hearted moments after signing the agreement.

Below are the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting.

1. The Federal Government, the TUC, and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

2. The Federal Government, the TUC, and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

3. The Federal Government, the TUC, and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

4. The Labour Centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

5. The Labour Centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for the completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

6. The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

7. All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee

Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

A. The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

B. The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

C. The Labour Centers and the Federal Government are to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.