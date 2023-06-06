Keyamo Reacts As Court Dismisses Suit Against Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the dismissal of the suit filed by five locals of the Federal Capital Territory, aiming to prevent the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President.

Naija News recalls that plaintiffs, Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwanchukwu, in the suit filed on April 28 aver that Tinubu failed to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT.

The plaintiffs, who sued for themselves and on behalf of other residents and registered voters in the FCT, charged the court to set aside the certificate of return issued to Tinubu.

They also asked the court to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and any other judicial officer from swearing in any candidate in the presidential election as President or Vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the determination of the suit.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit for lack of merit and instructed the lawyer representing the five plaintiffs to pay N10 million each to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CJN.

Reacting to the ruling in a tweet via his Twitter handle, Keyamo described the suit as the “house of cards which came tumbling down.”

He wrote: “And the house of cards comes tumbling down.” 😁😁