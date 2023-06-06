Keyamo Appeals Court Dismissal Of Suit Against Atiku’s Investigation

Former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo, has appealed the dismissal of the suit to investigate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the ‘Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)’ saga.

Naija News reported that the court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice James Omotosho, on Monday, June 5, held that the suit lacked merit.

Justice Omotosho held that the plaintiff was unable to disclose any reasonable cause of action in the suit to warrant the court to exercise its discretion in his favour.

Besides, the court held that the suit was premature, stressing that Keyamo failed to allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegation he raised against Atiku before he rushed the matter to court.

However, Keyamo in a statement on Tuesday said he has filed an appeal against the court’s judgment on four grounds and with a possibility of adding to it.

The former minister reiterated he is not backing down on the issue adding the case will be taken to the Supreme Court.

He said, “Earlier today, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Hon. Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissing his suit which sought to compel law-enforcement agencies to investigate ATIKU Abubakar over the SPV saga.

“We have raised an initial four grounds of appeal with a possibility of raising additional grounds of appeal. (Find the initial copy attached)

“Mr. Keyamo has a rich history of taking it upon himself to challenge unconstitutionality, corruption and the breach of the rule of law by public officials. Like ALL lawyers from time immemorial, he has won some, lost some and some are still pending in court. That is what the struggle is all about. And that is THE SAME SITUATION with our legal icons of blessed memories.

“This case is not an exception. The battle will be taken all the way to the apex court. Mr. Keyamo is not about to back down now.”