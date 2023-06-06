PDP Is Nigeria’s Only Way Out Of Hardship – Atiku Says As He Travels Overseas

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said his party is the only viable option to rescue Nigeria from hardship.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in a statement to journalists on Tuesday signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

The former Vice President, in the statement, congratulated the governors of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State for their emergence as chairman and vice chairman respectively of the PDP Governors Forum.

Atiku also commended the Bauchi State governor for the successful hosting of the PDP National Assembly members retreat.

According to the statement, the former vice president, who is currently on a short business trip overseas, remarks that, “the PDP remains the most viable party to bring Nigeria out of the current socio-economic hardship.”

He calls on all elected officials of the party to keep their focus on policy initiatives that will make life more pleasant and comfortable to the people.