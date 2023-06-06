It Is Petty And Childish For A Governor To Make Such A Statement – Anyanwu Blasts Uzodinma

The Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has said that the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma is confused and inexperienced.

The PDP flag bearer stated this while addressing newsmen in Owerri.

His statement is in response to Uzodinma’s statement claiming that he has an infantile mindset, regarding his speech at the 11th Synod of the Anglican church in Owutu, Parish, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area in Imo.

Anyanwu stated that he expected Uzodinma to sit up and take action after the harmless advice but was quite disappointed that the governor had resorted to name-calling.

He insisted that such actions show that Uzodinma has woefully failed the people of Imo state.

Anyanwu said, “The attention of the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has been drawn to Hope Uzodinma’s response to his speech at the 11th Synod of the Anglican church in Owutu, Parish, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA. While speaking, Senator Anyanwu appealed to Bishops of churches to speak against thuggery, election violence, and unwarranted killings in Imo state. The intention of that statement was neither to harm anyone nor impugn reputation.

“One would have expected a focused government or even Hope Uzodinma to sit up after the harmless advice and ensure that such reckless mistake of his administration and avoidable murder in the state is curbed.”

“Regrettably, instead of taking precautions and rescuing the state from the grip of insecurity, Imo supposed Governor chose to be petty and childish in his reaction, by describing the PDP standard bearer as suffering from an infantile mindset. This is evidence that Uzodinma’s government has failed woefully. This response is most unwholesome, embarrassing, petty, and childish to have come from a supposed Governor of a state, who should be sober and apologetic to the people for failing to protect their lives and property as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

“It is noteworthy that some of the programs and policies of Uzodinma’s administration confirm the speculation that his government is confused, inexperienced, callous, and mischievous. Such a person that has brought poverty, restiveness, penury, and insecurity to a state that was known for peace should simply be in purgatory by now, rather than in the Imo state Government House.”