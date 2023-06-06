IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Team Arrives DSS HQ

A medical team has arrived at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) to operate on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the family of the pro-Biafra activist.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, told Vanguard that the team came for the emergency ear surgery recommended by DSS medical unit.

He said that the team was awaiting permission from the DSS to access the IPOB leader to examine him properly.

The medical unit of the secret police had, about the penultimate week, recommended urgent ear surgery for Kanu.

This online news platform reports that Kanu has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the DSS since his “abduction in Kenya” and subsequent extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

Despite several court judgments as well as the United Nations Opinion that Kanu be unconditionally released and compensated, the Federal Government is yet to release him.

There have been clamours and appeals by eminent Nigerians and groups to free Kanu.

Many also believe that his continued illegal detention is part of the reasons for the disturbing insecurity in the South East geo-political zone.