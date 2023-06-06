Insecurity: Some Ex-Govs Dined With Terrorists – Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani accused former governors in the North-West region on Tuesday of undermining the area’s security by dining with bandits and terrorists.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, he argued that certain governors took an “extremely wrong” approach to their states’ internal affairs, leading to current security issues.

According to Sani, Kaduna State Government and other North-West states initially teamed up to address the region’s insecurity issues, collaborating closely with all security agencies.

However, the alliance eventually broke down when some governors opted to negotiate with bandits and terrorists.

“Unfortunately, somewhere along the line, the alliance broke down when some state governors decided to start engaging the bandits and the terrorists sitting with them, wining and dining with them, compensating them, negotiating with them,” Sani claimed.

In response to the region’s insecurity, Sani recently convened a meeting with all North-West governors in Abuja, regardless of party affiliations.

He said the governors agreed on a common strategy to tackle the security problem and would avoid the mistakes made by some previous governors.

“We agreed that we have to have a common approach to the issue and we have to move away from the mistakes made by some previous governors that decided to compromise the operation in the past when they started giving money to the bandits and negotiating with them,” Sani said.

The governor also revealed plans for the North-West governors to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the security issue.

“In one of my conversations with him, he agreed that I should bring the governors from the zone to meet with him on the issue of insecurity,” he noted, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to tackling the security problem.