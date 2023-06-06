INEC Has Broken Guinness World Record, Now An International Embarrassment – Okonkwo

The spokesperson of the 2023 Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of a lack of neutrality.

Speaking as regards the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal, Okonkwo said INEC is making all efforts to please a particular group.

He added that with such actions, INEC under Prof Yakubu Mahmood, has broken the Guinness World Record as the worst electoral commission on earth.

The Labour Party chieftain expressed dismay while submitting that INEC is objecting to its own documents just to please some parties in the tribunal.

The actor cum politician stated that INEC by its actions has become an international embarrassment to Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, he wrote: “We are back today again at the Presidential Election Petition Court (COA) for the continuation of our Petition. I can confidently say that INEC, under Prof Yakubu Mahmood, has broken the Guinness world record as the worst electoral commission on planet earth. How can INEC stand up in court to say, “Mi Lord, I object to the tendering of INEC’S certified true copies of the election results”.

“This institution is becoming an international embarrassment to Nigeria. I have never seen where an organisation, which by law ought to be neutral, is shamelessly objecting to its own documents, just to please some quarters. Well, God is in control and we put our trust in Him.”

Naija News reports Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi are contesting the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in which Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner.