INEC, APC Reject Results As LP, Obi Challenge Tinubu’s Victory

The Labour Party (LP) has questioned the victory of President Bola Tinubu, submitting election results from 17 states to the presidential election tribunal.

The party’s lawyer, Ben Anichebe, made this move during Tuesday’s hearing on the joint petition filed by the LP and their presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The submitted documents, known as Forms EC8B, primarily contain ward-level election results.

They were accepted as exhibits by the court. The states involved in this challenge include Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Sokoto, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Kaduna, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by Kemi Pinheiro, contested the admissibility of the documents.

This stance was also taken by Mike Igbokwe, who is representing President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), represented by Lawan Yusufa, similarly raised an objection, but all respondents stated they would reserve their objections until the final address. The hearing on the petition has been postponed to June 7.

President Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC, was declared the winner of the February 25 election with 8,794,726 votes.

However, this result is being disputed by LP’s Obi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Initially, the LP declared they would challenge Tinubu’s victory in only 18 states.