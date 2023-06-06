Inauguration Of 7th Assembly Postponed In Nasarawa Over Security Concerns

Reports from Nasarawa State reveal that the inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been postponed.

Naija News reports that the directive to delay the inauguration was issued by the Governor of Nasarawa State. Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

It was gathered that the development was contained in a statement released by the Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim A. Musa.

According to the statement, the decision to postpone the inauguration comes as a result of security advice provided to the House.

Musa explained that the recommendation was made after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation in the state, adding that a new date would be communicated.

The acting Clerk, however, apologised to members-elect and the general public for the inconveniences of the shift in programme.

It was gathered that the initial inauguration ceremony was anticipated to mark the beginning of the 7th Assembly in Nasarawa State.