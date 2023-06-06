IGP Baba Appoints Ihunwo As Zone 13 PPRO

SP Josephine Ihunwo has been appointed as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Zone 13 Police Headquarters Ukpo, Dunukofia, Anambra.

Her appointment was confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, in a statement issued through the police spokesman in Enugu, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that Zone 13 oversees police personnel and operational activities within Anambra and Enugu.

Ms Ihunwo is the second PPRO of Zone 13 since its creation on June 8, 2020. She was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in 2010. She holds a BSc in Statistics from Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri.

Before now, she has served in various capacities, including as an administrative officer in the police command in Kano and as second-in-command of the ICT department in Enugu.

She also served in the operations department, CP monitoring and investigation unit in Anambra, and the foundation officer-in-charge of Anti-Human Trafficking in Zone 13 Ukpo.

Ms Ihunwo can be reached on 08144868883 as she seeks support from all and sundry in the zone to discharge her duties.

Meanwhile, IGP Alkali Baba has instructed police officers to stop interfering in land and matrimonial cases.

Naija News reports that the police boss gave the directive while speaking at a meeting with senior officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The police boss asserted that his leadership would not tolerate the continuous violation of the force regulations, especially the social media policy.

He said: “Another critical issue to deliberate upon at this meeting is the menace of criminalizing civil matters by police officers.

“Since the commencement of my administration as the inspector-general of police, I have maintained a stand and rolled out several directives and correspondences to abreast you all on the need to streamline our investigations and caution officers and men against meddling with civil matters such as land cases, debt collection, matrimonial case and issues already pending in court.

“It is the same reason why I forbid transferring of cases from lower commands to higher ones indiscriminately.”

The police boss stated that 3,619 suspects were arrested for various crimes across the country between January and May.

He added: “Three hundred and sixteen victims of kidnapping were rescued during the same period, while 486 assorted firearms consisting of AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated automatic weapons were recovered.

“Equally, 4,072 assorted calibres of live ammunition and other incriminating items linked to various major crimes

were also recovered within the same period.”