How El-Rufai Gave The Order For My Murder – Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has claimed that erstwhile Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai gave orders that he must be murdered if he visits the state.

Naija News recalls that some days back, the former lawmaker alleged that God saved him from being kidnapped under the regime of El-Rufai which spanned from 2015 to 2023.

He claimed that he could have gone missing like Abubakar Dadiyata but got lucky

He said, “I would have been another Dadiyata; this is how The Almighty saved my life under the Government of Mr Elrufai from 2015 to 2023.”

Dadiyata, a journalist, was declared missing on August 2, 2019.

He went missing when unidentified men seized him from his residence in the Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna State.

In a fresh post on his Twitter page, Sani has once again stated that in the month of May 2018, El-Rufai publicly ordered the residents of Kaduna State to kill him if he visits.

He wrote, “Intoxicated by power,in the month of May 2018,now Retired Elrufai publicly called on the people of Kaduna to unleash violence against me and other Senators anytime we come into Kaduna.The clear directive was to kill me and others.The venue was Ranchers Bees Stadium.”