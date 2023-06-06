House Of Reps Valedictory Session Holds Wednesday

The current, or 9th House of Representatives in Nigeria will have a farewell gathering this Wednesday.

This comes in anticipation of the inauguration of the next, the 10th House, set to occur on June 13th.

The event details were shared by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement released on Tuesday.

During the farewell session, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, will give his concluding speech, while the House’s principal officers offer messages of goodwill.

Gbajabiamila, despite winning his election in the recent February 25th, 2023 electoral process, will not be part of the incoming 10th House of Representatives due to his new role as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila who won’t be returning to the House has endorsed Tajudeen Abbas as his successor for the speakership of the 10th Assembly.

Alongside, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rallied behind Benjamin Kalu for the position of Deputy Speaker.

The farewell event will also witness comments and well-wishes from other members, former presiding officers of the House, and previous Clerks to the National Assembly.

Furthermore, certificates of membership will be presented to members of the 9th House by Speaker Gbajabiamila during the session.