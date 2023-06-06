Fuel Subsidy: List Of FG Officials At Meeting With Organised Labour

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the Organised Labour met on Monday to discuss the fallout over the removal of fuel subsidy and draw a workable agreement.

Naija News reports that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and his team arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 5:45 pm on Monday.

While the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, and the Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, joined the meeting much later at 09:20 pm.

It is understood that the Monday meeting is the third in a series of engagements between the federal government and key labour stakeholders after the fuel subsidy removal announcement.

Previous attempts at dialogue with the organized labour sector ended without a resolution with the NLC asking the government to revert to the old pump petrol price or get ready for a planned nationwide strike.

The federal government’s team to the meeting was led by the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; and Executive Vice President (Downstream) of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji.

Also at the meeting was the former Commissioner of Information in Lagos State, Deke Alake, House of Representatives member, Hon. James Faleke; former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, among others.