FG Makes Fresh Appointment Under President Tinubu

The federal government of Nigeria has appointed Professor Yahuza Imam as the substantive Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

The appointment was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Head of Information and Protocol of the board, Muazu Sambo.

According to the statement, Imam’s appointment is for a single tenure of five years.

Naija News understands the NBAIS Registrar is a professor of Modern Arabic Literature at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and succeeds Prof. Muhammad Shafi’u-Abdullahi.

The new registrar had worked with NBAIS as Director, Quality Assurance until February 2023, before he left for ABU.

Imam, who has since assumed duty, promised to expand areas of collaboration with universities and organizations within and outside the country and further pledged to upgrade the status and the standard of the board’s examinations to the international level.

“Our students are doing well abroad as such we shall do everything possible to encourage and improve our standard,’’ he said.

Imam also said the board would ensure proper supervision of all Arabic schools and colleges, curriculum development and syllabus standard.

Earlier, the former registrar, Abdullahi described his successor as a hardworking educationist with the appropriate qualities to move the NBAIS forward.