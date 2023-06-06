Embarba Overtakes Kalu Uche To Become Oldest Player To Score Brace For Almeria

Spanish player, Adri Embarba has surpassed the record set by former player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Kalu Uche as he became the oldest player to score two goals for Almeria in a La Liga match on Sunday.

Kalu Uche who is currently 40-year-old became the oldest player to score two goals for Almeria when he was 27 years and 315 days old in 2010.

The retired footballer who scored 36 goals in 163 appearances during his time at the Spanish club scored the brace against Deportivo La Coruna in a La Liga match that ended in a 2-0 away win.

Since his historic brace at the Riazor Stadium in 2010, no Almeria player who is above 27 years old has been able to score more than one goal in a La Liga game.

But Adri Embarba waited until the last day of the 2022-2023 Spanish La Liga season to break the 13-year-old record in a grand style.

During the league game between Real Valladolid and Almeria, Embarba scored two late goals to secure Almeria’s safety in the league. The game ended in a 3-2 victory in favour of the host team, Almeria.

The victory helped Almeria to finish the season in the 17th spot with 41 points in 38 games, just a point away from the relegation zone.

Adri Embarba broke Kalu Uche’s record at the age of 31 years and 28 days which means he is currently the oldest player to score two goals for Almeria in a league game.