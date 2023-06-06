Crisis In Nasarawa Assembly As Gov Sule Allegedly Plots To Make Proclamation Without Majority Members-elect

Crisis broke out at the Nasarawa State Assembly when the majority of lawmakers-elect stormed the Assembly complex as early as 3 am to stop the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in the state.

Naija News gathered that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa Assembly erupted from claims that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule allegedly planned the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without 13 members of the House.

It was gathered that the majority of assembly members gathered at the assembly gate as early as 3 am to protest against the planned inauguration without their presence.

According to the aggrieved members, the governor has no business interfering in the business of the assembly.

It was learnt from the Daily Sun, who witnessed the drama at the Assembly on Tuesday morning, that the assembly gate was occupied by the majority of members of about 13 out of 24.

The lawmakers disclosed that they had received information about a plan to exclude them from the proclamation and subsequently conduct an election to select the house’s leadership against the wishes of the majority.

One of the lawmakers, who pleaded anonymity, said “We have been here since 3 am because we understood the governor and his cohorts had plans to lock us out to enable them to carry out the proclamation and conduct elections without us, against the interest of the Nasarawa people.

“We had earlier pleaded with the governor to allow the democratic system to work in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, but Governor Abdullahi Sule is insisting on planting his candidate against the interest of the majority of the members in the house.”

Meanwhile, this online platform reported earlier that the inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been postponed over security concerns.

Naija News reports that the directive to delay the inauguration was issued by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

It was gathered that the development was contained in a statement released by the Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim A. Musa.

According to the statement, the decision to postpone the inauguration comes as a result of security advice provided to the House.

Musa explained that the recommendation was made after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation in the state, adding that a new date would be communicated.

The acting Clerk, however, apologised to members-elect and the general public for the inconveniences of the shift in programme.