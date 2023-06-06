Senate Gives Swift Approval To Tinubu’s Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Senate has swiftly approved President Bola Tinubu‘s request to appoint 20 special advisers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read out the President’s request during a session at the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

While the letter did not specify who the 20 special advisers would be, the Senate was quick to approve Tinubu’s request.

As per a recent bill signed by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, a president is expected to form his cabinet within sixty days of inauguration.

Given that Tinubu’s inauguration occurred on May 29, 2023, his time to complete this task is rapidly approaching.

Up to this point, President Tinubu has officially named only two individuals to his cabinet.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS), and George Akume, a former governor of Benue State, has been chosen as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).