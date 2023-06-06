Atiku’s Camp Reacts As Tinubu Gives Directives To Security Agencies

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has hailed President Bola Tinubu for directing security agencies to curb the high level of insecurity in the country.

Naija News earlier reported that President Buhari directed security agencies to work together to achieve success in the war against terrorism in the country.

The President stated this during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement, the Director of Information in the Presidential Villa, Abiodun Oladunjoye quoted the President as saying that the security agents have to eliminate terrorism completely.

Tinubu said there would not be prosperity if security challenges were not addressed, adding that the country’s intelligence community must take information sharing as a priority.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, Bwala described the directives given to security agencies as impressive and appreciative.

The PDP chieftain said the directive shows Tinubu as someone who would not stand by and tolerate a lack of cooperation or inter-agency rivalry at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.

Bwala added that the action is also good especially because all the heads of the agencies are going to be replaced so that when the new ones come they would know it is not business as usual.

He wrote: “No 16th reading of riots act to law enforcement agencies, in my opinion, is impressive. To be able to do that even with the stolen mandate is appreciable. It shows someone would not stand by and tolerate lack of cooperation or inter-agency rivalry at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.

“This is also good especially because all the heads of the agencies are going to be replaced, so that when the new ones come they would know it is not business as usual. No 16th is getting his security policy right. As for the economic policy, it is ruffle and tumble.”