Alleged N6.9 Billion Fraud: Fayose Granted Permission To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment 

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been granted permission by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Naija News gathered that Fayose, who is standing trial on 11 counts bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9 billion before the court, was given permission during Tuesday’s proceedings.

It was learnt that the court granted him the permission because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not object.

During today’s proceedings, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who is the 12th prosecution witness completed his testimony in the case.

Obanikoro, who started giving evidence on January 31 noted the role played by one of his aides, Justin Erukaa (now deceased).

According to the former minister, he sent Erukaa on errands and part of the errands was to collect over $ 1 million and that Erukaa came to meet him in Ekiti.

Obanikoro had also reiterated his earlier testimony that he was not privy to any discussion between Fmr. Gov Ayo Fayose and the former NSA.

Meanwhile, the court is said to have admitted in evidence the statement made by the late Erukaa before his death.

It was also gathered that monies in issue in the case were said to have originated from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA), Sambo Dasuki for the purpose of prosecuting the 2014 Ekiti State Governorship Elections.

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke adjourned further proceedings in the trial till July 18 and 19.