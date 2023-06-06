‘Alexis Mac Allister Set To Join Liverpool For £55 Million’

Argentina star, Alexis Mac Allister according to transfer rumours is expected to sign for Liverpool for £55 million after Brighton granted the midfielder clearance to undergo a physical at Anfield.

Mac Allister was essential to the team’s sixth-place Premier League finish and the club’s historic qualification for Europe in the 2022-2023 season.

Also, the 24-year-old Argentine midfielder assisted his country in winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

After losing James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

Initially, Liverpool were trying to sign Borussia Dortmund and English midfielder Jude Bellingham but they had to give up the chase in favor of Real Madrid.

Hence, Alexis Mac Allister who helped Brighton to qualify for European competition for the first time in the club’s 122-year history became a priority signing.

Mac Allister played in 40 games and scored 12 goals, primarily as the number 10 but occasionally also in deeper midfield positions.

Roberto de Zerbi, the manager of Brighton, referred to Mac Allister as a “great player” who deserved to “play at a higher level” last month.

He joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 but returned to the Argentine club on loan until the summer of 2019 before he started his journey at Brighton fully.

Alexis Mac Allister made his Seagulls debut in a scoreless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2020. Since then, he has made 112 appearances and scored 20 goals.