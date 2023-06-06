23-Year-Old UNILAG Undergraduate Shot Dead

A 23-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, identified as Adekunle, was on Saturday, June 3, 2023, shot dead over a stolen phone

Naija News learnt that Adekunle was shot by armed robbers at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of the state.

Adekunle and his school mate identified as Opeyemi was said to have boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG, when a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, stole Opeyemi’s iPhone 7 plus.

The victim raised an alarm and Adekunle in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber, jumped down from the bus and pursued him.

Realizing that Adekunle was close to the suspect, one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect appeared from nowhere and shot him.

In an interview with PUNCH, an eyewitness said Adekunle was shot at a close range on the left side of the head and he died on the spot

He said, “The incident happened on June 3 around 9pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, said she and the deceased, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot.”

Adekunle, who reportedly wore a black top and trousers, was seen lying motionless on the crime scene before the Police arrived at the scene and evacuated his corpse which was deposited at the Mainland Hospital morgue.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command had commenced an investigation to track down the suspects behind the attack.

He said, “The deceased was a UNILAG student. The suspects are being trailed for possible arrest and the command has contacted the victim’s relatives. The case has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, for discreet investigation.”