16 Abducted Kaduna Church Worshippers Regain Freedom

Bandits have released the remaining sixteen worshippers kidnapped during a Sunday service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Naija News recalls that about 40 worshippers were abducted by bandits on Sunday, May 7, 2023, while many of the abducted worshippers escaped, sixteen people were later whisked away.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, disclosed that the 16 remaining abducted worshippers were released on Sunday.

The CAN official also revealed that many of the victims have been reunited with their families, while those with injuries are presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Hayab also expressed gratitude to the Muslim community in the area for their financial support towards the release of the abducted victims.

He said: “The Muslim community where the worshippers were abducted contributed money and bought a motorcycle as part of ransom required for the release of their Christian brothers and sisters in captivity.

“This goes to show good, caring, and sincere neighbours that practically showed concern to the plight of their brothers and sisters that were abducted and their sincere wish that they return home to live together with them in peace and harmony.”

Hayab said the exemplary life shown by the Muslim community in Madala should be emulated by all in other parts of the state for a united and peaceful coexistence that is needed for the overall development of the state.

He stressed that the Muslim community has shown that one does not need to be educated before doing the needful, adding that Nigerians from all walks of life should be their brothers’ keepers in other to eliminate all forms of insecurity in every part of the country.