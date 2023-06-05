‘Your Comment On Dangote Refinery Unfortunate’, Omokri Fires NLC President

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has lampooned the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, over his comment on the establishment of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Naija News reports that Ajaero had in an interview on Arise News on Sunday stated that the establishment of the Dangote refinery would lead to a monopoly.

But in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning, Omokri said the NLC should be happy about the setting of the refinery, stressing that the plant will employ 100,000 Nigerians.

The former aide asserted that Alhaji Aliko Dangote should not be blamed if the NLC president think the Dangote refinery will lead to a monopoly.

He called on Ajaero to rather encourage Dangote Refinery which is fulfilling a vital national interest and crucial to national development, and asked the NLC president not to undermine the refinery.

He wrote: “I wonder why Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, was criticising Dangote Refinery on AriseTV yesterday. A refinery that will employ 100,000 Nigerians? Shouldn’t the NLC be happy about that?

“If he thinks it will lead to a monopoly, whose fault is that? The Jonathan administration gave multiple licenses. Only Dangote utilised his. A man in the position that Ajaero occupies should rather encourage Dangote Refinery, that is fulfilling a vital national interest.

“Ajaero should not undermine the Dangote refinery. To undermine it is to undermine Nigeria. Does he want us to keep importing fuel? What is the basis for attacking an asset that is crucial to Nigeria’s national development?”