VIDEO: Mercy Johnson Buries Father Amid Tears

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has laid her father, Johnson Ametuo Daniel, to rest alongside her family members.

Naija News reports that a video of the burial ceremony that surfaced online captured some undertakers carrying the casket of the deceased.

The thespian is also seen walking alongside her husband, Prince Okojie, and other sympathizers.

Some people who seemed to be Mercy Johnson’s fans were heard discussing among themselves and arguing if the person they are seeing was the actress.

Recall that the actress, in May, announced the demise of her father via her Instagram page, saying she would continue to ask God questions on the death.

According to Mercy, the death of her father is the greatest pain she feels and the only explanation she understands is the fact that God loves her father more.

She wrote: “For the rest of my life Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don’t think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

“They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

“Rest In Peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel. D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me.”