Uche Jombo, Others React To Yul Edochie’s Heated Argument With Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo and some of her colleagues have reacted to the verbal exchange between Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News reported that Yul on Sunday, June 4, 2023, took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure about Judy’s recent actions and addictions to her phone.

The duo were captured trading words with Yul emphatically telling Judy to put down her cell phone to avoid undivided attention.

However, Judy responded that her phone had nothing to do with the ongoing conversation because she is listening with her ears.

The thespian claimed his wife disrespected him by turning a deaf ear while he was complaining about a friend who had damaged his car.

Judy, in response, asked her hubby to stop raising his voice at her, stating that Yul was only transferring his aggression towards her over the crash of his car.

Yul Edochie further lamented how Judy always fails to listen to him adding he is getting tired of the situation.

Reacting via the comment section of a blog, Uche Jombo, and other colleagues claimed Yul is seeking public attention and using the content to make money via Facebook.

However, Nigerian talent manager, Paul O expressed disappointment at how Yul is attempting to destroy the image he has built over the years.

uhejombo wrote: “There’s a reason it’s on Facebook. Making that content money”

Paul O wrote: “Why!!!Why!!!Why this is recorded!!!! Who ever recorded this is don’t like Yul 💯 !!!! Destroying Yul image he build for Years!!!! I’m so sick of this!!! So you can’t talk without recording???? madness”

uchemaduagwu wrote: “You Na post singing videos to get attention, E no work, now Na Argument? Both of you need prayers for Church, God Bless MAY”

sarahmarthins wrote: “My people and cruise”

adaoraukoh wrote: “it’s just a pity, what’s really going on”