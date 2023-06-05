Sit-At-Home Order: Peter Mbah Storms Markets, State Secretariat To Ensure Compliance (Video)

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has on Monday stormed some markets and the state secretariat to ensure compliance with his directive concerning the Monday sit-at-home order in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that Mbah, on Saturday, said his administration would not put up with the civil action in the state from Monday, 5 June (today).

According to the governor, schools, markets, motor parks and businesses that fail to open for business or academic activities on Monday, June 5, 2023, would be closed down.

Mbah, in a public service announcement on Saturday, said “This is to inform all schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and the general members of the public that, in view of the recent ban/cancellation of Mondays’ sit-at-home by the Government of Enugu State, in all nooks and crannies of the state, they have been directed to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays.

“The above-mentioned bodies and others alike are required to comply with the directive as adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety.

“Members of the government’s task force will be moving around to monitor compliance. Any market, transport outlet, or any other body that fails to open for business risks being shut down immediately.”

But a visit to some markets, motor parks, schools and other places in the state revealed that businesses were shut down as usual in compliance with the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was gathered that at the popular Holy Ghost Roundabout near Ogbete Main Market, a combined team of security operatives comprising the police, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the military, were stationed at the area with two armoured vehicles and several patrol trucks.

Although the main gate of the Ogbete Main Market was left open, shops in the market were under lock and key, and it was discovered too that some commercial banks, filling stations and schools were also shut.

However, to ensure compliance, Mbah stormed some marketplaces, among other locations in the state to ensure the effectiveness of the ban on sit-at-home in the state.

Mbah took to Twitter to post videos and photos of his visitation today.

He said ”I was pleased to see civil servants on ground at Enugu State Secretariat when I visited earlier today.

”Enugu State is our own and all hands must be on deck to oust the detrimental sit-at-home.

”I shall continue to provide adequate security to ensure that our lovely home is peaceful, secure and livable.

“Today, I went round Enugu metropolis to urge our people to come out and go about their various businesses.

“Ndi Enugu will not continue to sit at home on Monday, the first working day of the week. We should not encourage the crippling of our economy but must work to ensure it is revived.”

See the video below: