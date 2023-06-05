‘Respect My Wife’s Privacy’ – Davido Speaks On Expecting Another Baby With Chioma

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has slammed an Instagram blogger over claims of his wife, Chioma, expecting another child.

Naija News reports that the blogger had shared an old video of Chioma when she was pregnant with her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, insinuating it’s a new video

Displeased with the post, Davido confirmed it was an old video and urged the blogger to delete the social media post.

The ‘Stand Strong’ crooner further appealed that people should respect his wife’s privacy.

He wrote: “Old video delete n respect my wife’s privacy. Thank you”.

Don Jazzy Reacts As Davido Compares Him To Jesus

Meanwhile, renowned music producer, record label boss and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to a statement made by Davido about his first encounter with him.

According to David, the first time he met Don Jazzy it felt like he was looking at Jesus.

Davido stated this during an interview with YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

He talked about his early music career, his growth in the industry, and his initial encounter with Don Jazzy, whom he called his mentor.

The singer, who recently acquired one of the 150 limited editions of a Mercedes Benz-Maybach car, disclosed that the Mavin record boss was his mentor and he was truly excited when he met him for the first time.

He stated that it took guts to stand in his presence during their first encounter.

Reacting, Don Jazzy took to Instagram to praise Davido over his achievements.

He noted that Davido’s work ethic, despite his considerable success and wealth, serves as a constant source of motivation for him regardless of being his mentor.