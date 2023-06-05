Presidential Tribunal: APC Agents Compromised BVAS – Atiku’s Witness

One of the witnesses presented before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked voters in Rivers State.

The witness identified as Abiye Sekibo, who was the Coordinator of the PDP during the February 25 presidential election in Rivers, claimed that APC agents truncated the electronic transmission of election results in the state.

Sekibo said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were prevented from using the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload results collated from polling units across the state.

“The agents of the 2nd respondent (Mr Tinubu) and 3rd respondent (APC) ensured that INEC presiding officers did not upload results of the presidential election in Rivers,” Sekibo told the court.

During cross-examination by the counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujinmi, Sekibo said he voted at his polling unit at Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Also in his cross-examination, counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, asked Sekibo how he traced the identities of the agents to APC.

Responding, Sekibo said he witnessed several results collation in 20 out of the over 600 polling units across the state, adding that he deduced the agents’ identities from their violent actions.

Sekibo, who is Atiku’s seventh witness to testify before the five-member panel headed by Haruna Tsammani, said “We tried to get to Obiakpor local government area but were prevented. There was violence and people were being killed.”