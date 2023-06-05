Popular Nigerian Pastor Loses Wife Of 33 Years (Photo)

The household of popular pastor and general overseer of the Holy Ghost Christian Centre, Pastor Amos Fenwa, has been thrown into mourning following the death of his wife of 33 years, Pastor Esther Oluyemisi Fenwa.

Fenwa was happily married to his wife, before her demise on Saturday, 27th of May, 2023.

Although the cause of her death was not revealed, the clergyman expressed his sadness about the event.

He said in a statement: “Psalm 34: 18 (KJV) The lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; an saveth such as be a contrite spirit

“Ministers face numerous challenges in their lives, ranging from ministerial scandals to the loss of life partners and even divorce.

“Although i once believed i could somehow avoid these trials, despite the mysteries revealed to me by God over the years, i was caught off guard. However, i now understand that i must seek understanding in the lessons God is teaching me through these painful experiences.

“My heart is currently shattered due to the recent loss of my wife.As a pastor, my desire is to continue reaching out to others and sharing my journey, even amidst my own grief. Our relationship, spanning 33 years has been immensely valuable and I am grateful to God for the blessings it brought into my life.”

Fenwa added that he is determined like never before to get up and overcome his trials and come out stronger.

“I am determined to grow stronger through these trials, my dear friend and partner. Despite the immense pain i currently face, i firmly believe that with God’s help,” he added.

The date for her burial has been announced.

See photo below;