PHOTO: Reactions As Dino Maleye Meets Wike’s Successor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, met with the new Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the duo met over the weekend during the PDP retreat for elected officials in Bauchi State.

Taking To his Instagram page, Melaye shared a photo of him shaking hands with Fubara while posing for the camera.

He captioned the post: “With the new Governor of Rivers state”

The post generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians claiming that Melaye has suddenly become loyal to everyone because of his governorship ambition.

honiyommy wrote: “You come they loyal to everyone now because of your ambition”

thankgodobinna wrote: “Dino you should work in silent and let your results speak for themselves.. this in my opinion should be kept coded.. bello is watching every move you make”

ademolaengrtaiwo wrote: “Pastor Dino, no more mocking and making jest of the president. November is fasting approaching to confirm that post is your father or not”

dalimiakande wrote: “Man needs a little Rivers money”

officialendowed101 wrote: “Hehehe Ashawo politician is now loyal all of a sudden to everyone. Lol 😂 Okan yin oni bale”

princemarthins wrote: “Is many of u saying is now loyal to everyone he was never loyal to wike and the new governor have not come out to say he is not going to work with pdp wike did all he did because he is going out”

yourunusualpharmastic09 wrote: “So he didn’t inherit the political war btwn his godfather n your godfather”