Peter Obi: I Knew That The Labour Congress Would Act This Way – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo has spoken on the impending strike announced by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

Naija News recalls that the NLC had announced that it would begin a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

The Congress said the strike would be implemented if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited fails to reverse the new pump price for the Premium Motor Spirit.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Keyamo made reference to a press release he issued in 2022 during the campaign period.

He claimed that the Labour Union had given their undivided support to the campaign of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi who had also stated that he would get rid of fuel subsidy if elected president.

In the press release , Keyamo had questioned the reason for the Congress support of the LP candidate considering that they were against the removal of the subsidy.

He wrote, “Perhaps, I was the only one that saw this junction that we are now on the issue of subsidy removal and the ambivalence of the Labour Unions. Let me refer you to the Press release I issued in the middle of the campaigns, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, yet everyone ignored it👇👇

‘’Saturday, September 17, 2022.

“PRESS RELEASE BY THE APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL:

“THE LEADERSHIP OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS AND OTHER LEFT-WING SUPPORTERS OF THE LABOUR PARTY SHOULD COME CLEAN ON THEIR STAND ON PETER OBI’S VOW TO REMOVE FUEL SUBSIDY IF ELECTED.

“We note that the leadership of the organized labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, September 13, 2022, at a national retreat of the Labour Party in Abuja, promised to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to ensure victory for Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election.

“We also note that in several interviews he granted in the last few months and weeks, Mr. Peter Obi has vowed to totally remove subsidy on petrol if elected President. We also note NLC’s long-standing opposition to total removal of fuel subsidy. Other left-leaning supporters of the Labour Party were also present at the event to cheer Mr. Peter Obi.

“Consequently, the following questions are urgently begging for answers by the leadership of the NLC:

“1. Before adopting Mr. Peter Obi as its candidate, did the leadership of the NLC have a discussion with him on the issue of removal of fuel subsidy?

“2. If they did have that discussion, did Mr. Peter Obi agree to back down on the issue of subsidy removal? Was that a basis for supporting him? If he did not back down on the issue, did organised Labour agree with him?

“3. If no such discussion held, does it mean the leadership of the NLC now fully supports the removal of fuel subsidy? Or will that not be reckless of the NLC to adopt a candidate without thoroughly interrogating the candidate on his policies as they affect the Nigerian workers or the masses? The NLC must make a public statement and come clean on this.

“4. If the excuse is that Mr. Peter Obi has said that the money saved will be used in other critical areas of the economy, how is that different from what the Buhari’s Government is also saying?

“These questions have become necessary because Nigerians deserve to know whether organised Labour’s adopted party, which is the Labour Party, supports and promotes a policy that the leadership of Labour opposes in another breath when it is adopted by the government of the day. They cannot be blowing hot and cold.

“As our Council stands for issue-based campaigns, we call on all members of the 4th Estate of the Realm not to sweep this point under the carpet and to thoroughly interrogate the NLC and the Labour Party on the one hand; and the seemingly right-leaning supporters of the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi on the other, on this issue so that they will come clean before Nigerians.”