Peter Obi Arrives In Court As Presidential Tribunal Resumes Hearing (Photo)

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has arrived in court for the continuation of his suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 elections.

Naija News reports the tribunal is set to take the case of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the last sitting on Friday, the Labour Party presented evidence (certified true copies of INEC results from states). Obi is physically present. The petition is expected to continue with the tendering of evidence at this sitting.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Naija News reports the Labour Party lawyers arrived at the court with more evidence boxes.

Members of the counsel announce their presence in court and Obi also introduced himself to stand in for the petitioners (LP & himself).

Earlier on Monday, the presidential petition tribunal panel sitting at the Appeal Court in Abuja adjourned sitting in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that after Monday’s session, the court adjourned hearing on the petition till Tuesday, June 6 for the continuation of hearing.

The court proceeds on recess to reconvene at 2 pm for the hearing of other cases.