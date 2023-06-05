Paul Okoye, Young Lover Step Out In Matching Outfits

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye,and his girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy on Sunday stepped out in matching white outfits.

The couple, who, despite facing a lot of criticism from netizens, continues to flaunt their love to show they are not moved by the naysayers.

Recall, the couple some weeks ago celebrated their one-year anniversary of being lovers.

The lovebirds had stepped out in style and had treated themselves to a sumptuous meal. Captioning one of the clips, Paul expressed gratitude to God.

See photos of them in white attires to church on Sunday below:

Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Blows Hot Over Purported Engagement

Meanwhile, the girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, Ify recently lashed out at people sending her congratulatory messages over purported engagement.

Naija News reports that Ifeoma in a post via her Instagram page wore a ring that gave people the impression that she is engaged to the singer.

Expressing displeasure at the compliments from netizens, Ifeoma debunked engagement rumours saying she likes to wear rings without special occasions, including sitting at home

The fashion model further warned people against sending her congratulatory messages.

She wrote: “Y’all don’t get that I just like to wear rings, and on different fingers, and not just for special occasions. It could even be to sit at home. So stop all these congratulatory messages, abeg abeg.”