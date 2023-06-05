Nollywood Actress Shares ‘Strange’ Encounter With Popular Prophetess

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has warned fans to be wary of fake pastors as she recounts a weird experience with a popular Port Hacourt-based prophetess.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a lengthy Instagram post, claimed she was four months pregnant when her sister took to her to a clergywoman, widely known as ‘Mummy B’.

According to Sarah, the prophetess sent bodyguards to bring her up to the pulpit, during the prayer session.

She stated that the woman released fake prophecies, claiming she would never get married nor give birth because of what her grandmother did.

However, she was married, pregnant, and living happily with her husband at the time.

The actress added that her sister immediately dragged her out after someone informed her the prophetess was talking to her sister.

She said, “I was 4 months pregnant when my elder sister took excuse from my husband and took me to a church crusade where their “then almighty” mummy B of port harcourt was ministering.

“Brothers and sisters, this woman sent her guards to bring me up at the stage while my big sister was deeply praying. Next thing on stage, she was asking me who sent me, why am I in my body, which water did I come from etc… next thing she said my grandma deposited my menstrual pad to evil coven 15yrs ago and that’s that’s why I’ve been single and that I will never give birth.

“As at then I was 21yrs old and I was happily married, pregnant and happy. My sister was feeling pity for the woman at the stage not knowing I was the one. Someone brought her notice to it and she ran to the stage to bundle me out. Call mummy B a fake prophet and a thief.

“She had to explain to people that I was married and that 15yrs ago I was 6yrs. Omo that was the very day my sister stopped going to crusades. my hubby heard it he drove to the venue and bundled us out. Omo some churches na scam. Find your root and make peace with your chi.

“Life go soft for you. I’ve met couple of fake pastors. I went to see a pastor for prayers and he instead of him to council me and pray for me, he started preaching love to me… begging me for a chance, this one happened 2yrs ago.”